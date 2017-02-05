How to arrange food in your fridge so it stays fresh longer

Food that goes off quickly should be put in the refrigerator as soon as possible after a trip to the market. But even then, food like milk, meat and fish can quickly become a breeding ground for bacteria and spoil – especially if it isn’t stored right.

Consuming food that has gone bad can lead to food poisoning with unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. So to make sure your food stays fresh as long as possible, it’s important that your fridge is set to the right temperature and your food is put away properly.

The optimal fridge temperature is between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius. “Because warm air rises and cold air sinks, it’s always somewhat warmer in the upper sections than the lower ones,” explains Ute Gomm from the German ministry tasked with consumer protection.

“Food items such as marmalade or sauces belong on the topmost shelf,” says Margret Morlo from a German nutrition and dietetics association.

Milk products, such as yogurt, belong on the next level down, and prepared foods should be on the third shelf from the top. The lowest shelf should be reserved for meat products such as fish or sausage.

Most fruits and vegetables should be refrigerated, explains Gomm, and belong in the separate compartment at the bottom. The exceptions: Potatoes, tropical fruits such as bananas, and fruit vegetables like tomatoes or bell peppers do not need to be placed in the fridge.

When it comes to the fridge’s door section, you should be placing eggs and butter at the top, while yeast and opened containers of mustard or tomato paste, for example, go in the middle compartment. Beverages should be placed in the bottom section of the fridge door.

A general rule is that any food products stored in the fridge should be wrapped up well so that they don’t dry out or lose their flavour. “The packaging will also stop bacteria from spreading,” says Gomm.

Another good idea is to make sure that your food isn’t crammed into the fridge. “Air must be able to circulate,” according to Morlo.

In the summer, or in warmer climes, the best way to avoid getting sick from food that spoils easily is to buy it in smaller quantities, transport it in a cooler and put it in the fridge as soon as you get home, according to Antje Gahl from the German Nutrition Association.

She also recommends allowing frozen meat to thaw in the fridge. The melt water should be collected, poured down the sink and then followed with a splash of hot water.

It’s also important to make sure that the fridge is regularly cleaned. “About every four weeks, all the compartments and shelves should be gone over with warm water, a mild all-purpose cleaner and a towel,” according to Gomm.

“The vegetable crisper should also be regularly emptied and washed out,” Morlo says. If you find any mould growing there, she says, you should take the extra step of rubbing the area down with vinegar after its normal cleaning.

Any food that gets spilled in the fridge should be cleaned up immediately, says Morlo. “Spills and any crusty spots provide the perfect breeding grounds for bacteria and mould.” – dpa