Labuan’s tourism products to be packaged with Sabah, S’wak tourism packages

LABUAN: Labuan’s tourism products should be packaged with those of Sabah and Sarawak to help boost the island’s tourism sector in the long run.

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said the island which was strategically located within the two states’ tourism spots would help it (Labuan) to be accessible to both domestic and foreign visitors.

“If we look at Labuan’s location, it is close to the popular tourism spots of Klias Wetland, Beaufort, Sabah with its large proboscis monkey population, fireflies and the uniqueness of the Mulu Caves in Sarawak.

“Our existing tourism products are ideally packaged to be in line with those from Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after flagging off the inaugural Bukit Kubong Extreme Sport Game and Bicycle Fun Ride at Kampung Lubok Temiang here today.

Rozman said Labuan’s improved connectivity to mainland Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei, especially the additional ferries from one unit to five units currently, augured well for its tourism sector.

The Labuan Corporation (LC) chairman said the proposed centralisation of the Office of Tourism Ministry Labuan with the Tourism Ministry at federal-level was to ensure the tourism programmes ran smoothly. – Bernama