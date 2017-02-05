‘Let this be a peaceful by-election’

LUNDU: Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah has called for a peaceful by-election to pave way for the upcoming and bigger general election.

He is confident that Sarawakians are good-natured people who will ensure a peaceful and smooth Tanjong Datu by-election.

Citing the example of the May 7 state election last year, he said there was no issue raised then and he believed this by-election would be the same.

“Sarawak has a good track record of being peaceful during elections. The media is also playing an important role by not saying anything provocative.

“Please, let it be a smooth and peaceful by-election so that we can get ready for a bigger election (general election),” Mohd Hashim told a press conference at Lundu District Office after the smooth nomination for the Tanjong Datu by-election yesterday.

Praising Sarawakians for it, he hoped such a cordial atmosphere would continue throughout the whole duration of the campaign.

For the by-election, EC has set up an enforcement team to monitor the campaigning process.

After reading out some crucial election regulations and rules, Mohd Hashim urged all parties contesting in the by-election to abide by the laws set by EC, police and local authorities to ensure an ethical, peaceful and harmonious by-election.

He reminded on the importance of possessing police permits for candidates wanting to hold ceramah (talk) to present their view points.

“For ceramah to take place, all parties must apply for permits from the police. It is against the law to hold ceramah without a permit,” he said.

Mohd Hashim revealed that a total of RM900,000 had been allocated for this by-election and they had dispatched 250 of their staff to carry out their duties to ensure a smooth by-election.

“There is no postal voters for this by-election but 188 early voters will cast their votes on Feb 12,” said Mohd Hashim.

BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will be facing challenges from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) candidate Johnny Aput and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit in this by-election. An independent candidate Asbor Abdullah has been disqualified due to bankruptcy.