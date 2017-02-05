MCA welcomes Zahid’s call to conduct study on UEC

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA yesterday welcomed the announcement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to conduct an in-depth study and evaluation of the United Education Certificate (UEC) for its recognition at the national level.

The party’s Youth chief, Senator Chong Sin Woon said

it was high time for the government to finally take steps in getting the certificate to be fully recognised as it was an important issue that involved entry to public universities and the civil service.

“I welcome the remarks, in fact Sarawak Chief Minister (Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg) had also made a statement on the continual recognition of the UEC in the state.

“Dong Zong has also stated its willingness to discuss and has come out with several proposals in order to revise and improve its examination so that it is in line with the national education policy,” he said.

Chong was speaking to reporters after attending the 69th Sri Lankan Independence Day celebration organised by the Sri Lanka High Commission in Malaysia, here yesterday.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid said he would instruct the Education Minister to conduct an in-depth study and make recommendations with regard to the non-recognition of the UEC at the national level.

He said once the recommendation had been completed, the matter would be brought to the cabinet for a decision.

The UEC is a standardised examination conducted by leading Chinese education group Dong Zong (United School Committees Association of Malaysia) in the country’s 60 Chinese secondary schools.

In the 1960s, these schools were privatised after they chose to retain Mandarin as their medium of instruction. — Bernama