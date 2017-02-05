Never misbehave and never steal

Parents’ advice to daughter working as housemaid in Kuching

EVERYONE has a life story to tell – including ordinary people doing ordinary jobs such as foreign housemaids.

Although their profession is often regarded as only fit for the hoi polloi, the fact is that they do play a very important role in family welfare.

Apart from childcare service, housemaids free us from the day-to-day house chores, giving us the freedom and opportunities to do other things like spending more quality time with family and contributing to society through our careers, interests or other wholesome activities.

Lest we forget, housemaids are, above all else, human too and as such, have their stories to tell. In this connection, we have an Indonesian housemaid who is willing to share her personal story (with her employer’s permission).

Hopefully, after reading her story, we will not look upon housemaids simply as working machines but more importantly, as people with feelings, dignity and soul as well as their own lives to lead.

Siska Ana Lahung is from a village in Flores NTT, Indonesia. She is 22 years old and the second in a family of three siblings (all girls) – the elder is 28 and younger is 13.

From a very poor farming family, she and her sisters are not educated because their parents can never afford to send them to school. All that their parents know what they should do is work hard every day to try and give their children the best.

“Now they are both old and my elder sister and I feel the need to work harder to supplement our family’s income. Also I want to provide for my own baby,” Siska said.

She came to Kuching with her husband in 2013, the first time she had ever left her country, her home and her family.

She had no idea how far Kuching was from her village. To her, the bus journey seemed unending. All she could think of and hope for at the time was travelling to a better life and a brighter future.

The only things Siska brought along with her were some clothing, a little cash, advice from her parents and, of course, a thousand memories of her home and family.

Asked what advice her parents gave her, she said: “Before I boarded the bus, they told me never misbehave and never steal anything from my employer. My parents were fighting back tears as we said goodbye. My heart was too heavy to answer them at that moment but I knew and understood what they said.”

Siska came to work for a Chinese family in Kuching but for only five months as she was already pregnant at the time. Subsequently, she had to return to her village and stay back for two years.

During her absence, her sister-in-law took over her place. Later, when she came back to work for the family again, she had to leave her two-year-old baby daughter to the care of her parents and her younger sister.

“I miss my little girl very much. What mother wouldn’t feel sad leaving her baby behind. That’s why I call home a few times a week just to speak to my baby and let her hear my voice,” she said teary-eyed.

She said she had sweet memories of the times she spent with her child before coming to work in Kuching.

“Every morning, my daughter was the first to wake up and she would disturb me till I woke up. After giving her a bath, I made her breakfast, usually of boiled potatoes.”

According to Siska, that’s what they and the other villagers eat for breakfast. They grow the potatoes themselves.

Before going to the farm with her parents, she would pass her baby to her younger sister to babysit. And it wouldn’t be till noon that she came home for a break – and to be with her baby.

Hard life

Siska said their life in Indonesia was very hard because they were very poor. What has kept her and her husband going is their fervent desire to give their daughter a better start in life.

“We want to give her the best in the hope that she can break out of the poverty trap.”

Their dream is to build their own house in their village which is still full of greens although the roads are muddy because they are not tar-sealed.

When Siska got married, she followed her husband to live at her mother-in-law’s place. She and her own family never had their own house because since she was a child, the family had had to squat with her father’s relatives.

There were simply too many people squeezing into one house, oft-times leading to problems and conflict over space, she remembered.

No easy jobs

Siska said even at the best of times, it was hard for people to get jobs in her hometown — what more to say if they do not have any formal education like her.

Both Siska’s sisters have also never been to school because their parents could not afford the costs. Living from hand to mouth, the parents’ priority was putting food on the table. Moreover, since the girls had to chip in to make ends meet, they had work. So due to their predicament, getting an education remained a pipe dream. They had not much say in the matter.

Before Siska came to Kuching, she had, in fact, already worked as a housemaid for four years. Everyone in the family was always looking for ways to earn a living. She said right now, her elder sister is also thinking of finding a job in Malaysia.

“Although we are poor, we are a close-knit family,” she said.

“My parents are loving people. They worked tirelessly to bring us up the best they could. They are now in their 60’s and I think it’s time for us to work and help to supplement the family’s income.”

Siska sends home RM200 a month to help her parents and buy milk powder for her baby.

She said even though her own child was not with her, she still could love her from a distance. Nearer her, however, are two other children whom she said she also loves to bits.

Like Her Own

They are her employer’s kids she is looking after.

Siska said she cares for them like they are her very own. Her bonding with the younger child, who is just one year plus, is the strongest because the child reminds her of her own at home.

She said the younger boy together with his elder four-year-old brother always brought her joy, so in a way, she pointed out, the young siblings helped fill the loneliness in her heart whenever she thinks of home.

Siska gets up at 5.30 every morning to make coffee while her employer prepares breakfast. Her main duties are to take care of the two children and do cleaning.

How does she feel about working for her present employer?

“No complaint because my employers are very nice people. They will even bring me to church if I request,” she said.

Before coming to Kuching, Siska was quite skeptical, fearing she might end up with abusive employers because she had heard about maids not only being ill-treated but also not being paid.

However, Siska’s fear was put to rest the moment she met her employers. From the first meeting, she could sense they were kind and caring people.

Nicest people

“Eventually, it turned out that they are the nicest people I have worked for — they treat me like their own. I am touched,” she said, adding that whenever they were cooking something nice, they would invite her to share their table.

Siska said whenever she saw other maids, she wondered what their lives were like. Were they as lucky as she?

She is happy to note there are many foreigners working in Kuching — which she believes could be an indication this must be a nice city to work in.

Siska is also happy her employers allow her to get to know some fellow foreign workers and make friends with them.

She said she always looked forward to weekends or public holidays because her employers would bring her with them on leisure outings.

“But sometimes, I do feel sad when I think how nice it would be if my child could also be with me on such outings.”

Then, she suddenly perked up, changed the subject and said: “I love the scenery around Kuching. They are so beautiful. I enjoy the views from the car window. I would look at the clouds, the sky, other vehicles and the people on the road. I wished my baby too could see what I see.”

Siska loves to visit the shopping malls to see the beautiful lights and the decorations. She is always attracted by the clothing stores at the children’s section.

“The little dresses are so pretty and how I wished I could buy one or two for my child. But they are often very expensive,” she said.

“If I were not a maid, but a nurse — which is my dream job — if I could get education, I would surely buy many pretty dresses for my lovely little lady at home.”