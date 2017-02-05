Rafflesia ‘Tuan Mudae’ blooms in Gunung Gading National Park

LUNDU: In addition to yesterday’s nomination day for the Tanjong Datu by-election, this district has also been abuzz with visitors for its famous floral attraction.

That is the lure of the Rafflesia flower at Gunung Gading National Park.

The ‘Tuan Mudae’ species, which is endemic to this national park, began blooming on Wednesday, and is expected to continue till tomorrow (Feb 6).

Visitors need to walk for about 400m from the national park’s office to the site where the flower blooms.The 65cm diametre flower has five petals and as of Friday, 129 local and foreign visitors have taken the opportunity to visit the national park. For the record, five Rafflesia flowers have bloomed this year thus far – four last month and one this month.

The national park covers an area of 4,196 hectares and was gazetted in 1983 to create a conservation zone for endangered plants. — Bernama