Serial burglars tracked down by RC Pujut via smartphone

MIRI: Police may have cracked a house-breaking ring in the city with the arrest of three male suspects after enterprising members of Resident Committee Pujut (RC Pujut) tracked them down using a smartphone app.

The trio in their late 20’s and 30’s were rounded up in a rented semi-detached house in Pujut 1A, Lorong Nangka 7 on Saturday morning following the tip-off.

Also apprehended to facilitate police investigation were three females and two boys aged 12 and 10.

The arrests were made around 9.45am, disclosed City police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit yesterday.

According to preliminary police investigation, prior to the arrests, the RC Pujut members managed to locate the suspects using the smart phone application.

“One of the suspects’ loot included a smart phone reported missing recently during a house-break in,” said Supt Stanley.

During the raid, the criminal investigation department team led by Inspector Nasrul Hadi Jahat also seized two Kwangtau (long broad sword), a baseball bat, two motorcycles believed to be stolen, various numbers of tabs, handphones, laptops, helmets, SIM cards, memory cards, jewellery and cameras.

The suspects are currently being detained under police custody for questioning.