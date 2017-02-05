State BN Youth confident BN will win Tanjong Datu

KUCHING: State Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth is confident of BN-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) retaining Tanjong Datu in the by-election and to maintain the vote-majority registered in the 2016 state election.

Its chief Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said: “We are confident that we are going to retain the seat. We not only want to retain the seat, but we also want to maintain the majority.”

However, he acknowledged that there might be some challenges to maintaining the vote-majority given the nature of the polls.

“This is a by-election, and there are many voters not living in Tanjong Datu. So, we are not sure if they are coming back (to vote) or not.

“We must not be comfortable with the present scenario. If we are over confident, we may be getting lesser votes because people may not come down to vote as they are too confident that we are going to win.

“There is a downside to comfort. That’s why we have to work hard, so that voters understand that they must come down to vote,” he told a press conference after chairing a state BN Youth meeting at PBB headquarters here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is also Works Minister, said “a big majority is an endorsement of not only to the new candidate but a reflection of the voters’ continued support of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and also the new chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg”’

Besides, he said the outcome of the Tanjong Datu by-election on Feb 18 would also serve as ‘a benchmark in facing the 14th General Elections’.

Tanjong Datu fell vacant following the passing of former chief minister and Tanjong Datu incumbent Adenan on Jan 11.

BN-PBB candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will be taking on Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit and State Reform Party’s (STAR) Johnny Aput in a three-cornered fight on Feb 18.

On the May 7 election last year, Adenan defended Tanjong Datu in a straight fight with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Jazolkipli Numan.

Adenan won the election with a 5,892 vote-majority, after garnering 6,360 votes against his opponent.

During the 2011 state election, Adenan locked horns with PAS’ Nani Sahari and Independent Gilbert Asson Kulong in a three-cornered fight.

Adenan garnered 4,218 votes against Nani and Gilbert, who had 1,002 and 215 votes, respectively. He registered a 3,216 vote-majority in the battle.