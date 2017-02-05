Stolen vehicle recovered, teenage suspect nabbed in Taman Ceria

MIRI: Police recovered a stolen car, a Perodua Kancil, less than 24 hours after it was reported missing.

City deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit yesterday said the 17-year-old suspect was apprehended by a task force team led by Inspector Nasrul Hadi Jahat around 9pm at a house in Taman Ceria, Permyjaya, on Friday.

“The arrest was successful following a public tip-off,” said Stanley.

He added that the team were also seized a backseat of the Perodua Kancil from the jobless suspect’s possession.

“The vehicle has been taken to Miri central police station (CPS) for further inspections,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle.