Studies find strong ground support for Jamilah – DPM

LUNDU: Barisan Nasional (BN) conducted studies on the ground in Tanjong Datu and found that Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu has strong support from the constituency.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is national BN deputy chairman, said this is why Jamilah – the widow of former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem – was chosen as BN’s candidate for the Tanjong Datu by-election.

“This also happened in two other earlier by-elections,” he told a press conference at the Lundu District Office yesterday.

Zahid said he is confident Jamilah would continue Adenan’s excellent legacy.

“We did our studies and the findings indicated that the wife who has been proposed to replace the late husband commands strong ground support,” said Zahid.

“It is not necessary that the wife must replace the husband. We based our choices on ground support and the chances of winning.”

In 2010, Batu Sapi member of Parliament Linda Tsen stood for BN in the by-election after her husband Edmund Chong passed away in a motorcycle accident.

Last year, Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid stood for BN in Kuala Kangsar, after her husband Datuk Wan Mohammad Khairil Anuar Wan Ahmad was killed in a helicopter crash while helping BN to campaign in Sarawak for the state election.

Even the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) decided to field Irene Chang – the widow of former state DAP chairman Wong Ho Leng – to defend his seat of Bukit Assek in the last state election.

Meanwhile, Zahid said the state BN machinery under Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, local BN election machinery under operations director Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Sabah election machinery under Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman would ensure Jamilah’s victory.