Abang Johari calls for support of people, stability to develop S’wak

Abang Johari (fourth left), Tiong (third left) are joined by other guests at the ‘Lao Sheng’ ceremony.

BINTULU: Stability is the key for any nation to be developed as without stability even the richest country would not be able to prosper.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said this at the Chinese New Year open house of Sarawak Progressive Dem ocratic Party (SPDP) hosted by Bintulu member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing at the Civic Centre here yesterday.

Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the event.

“I need the strong support of the people, let’s be united and together we develop Sarawak,” he said, adding that cultural events actually make solidarity and harmony among Sarawakians even stronger.

Saying he had been the chief minister for the past 23 days, he urged the people to give him more time to formulate policies that benefit Sarawakians and bring new direction to the state’s economy.

“We cannot be static or conventional anymore and we need to get to the next level in our effort to develop our economy.

“I want to upgrade our ICT (Information Communication Technology) infrastructure because now business is based on online. All transactions and our economic activities are based on digital economy,” he said.

He added that this would enable youngsters to fully utilise their skills in ICT, the basics of which they were already taught, in order to be more competitive in the current and future job market.

He assured that he would try his level best to lead the state and bring greater development.

“Now I have to continue together with all the BN component parties and leaders what Tok Nan (the late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) had laid down in our manifesto,” he added, naming development of rural areas as one of his priorities like what Adenan did.

On education, he said as announced by him in Sibu recently, the state government would continue to recognise the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and provide financial aid to Chinese schools.

In Sibu, he announced that RM6 million would be allocated for Chinese middle schools this year.

Abang Johari also assured that he would fight for the devolution of power from Putrajaya as provided in the Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

He disclosed that he even joked with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently that the Malaysia Agreement was signed by Najib’s father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on behalf of the Federation of Malaya and his father Tun Datuk Patinggi Abang Openg Abang Sapiee representing Sarawak.

“I said ‘you are Tun Razak’s son and I am Tun Openg’s son, therefore both of us must comply with the terms of Malaysia Agreement’,” he said.

He also said his administration would continue to pursue negotiations with Petronas to get more jobs and opportunities for Sarawakians and if the 20 per cent oil royalty increase is difficult to achieve, he would make sure that locals get more participation in the downstream activities.

He wished all Sarawakians especially those in Bintulu a ‘Happy Chinese New Year’.

“Sarawak, the Land of the Hornbills, is unique, people of various races and ethnic backgrounds can sit together in peace and harmony and are united as one.

“We can live in a house, no quarrel and as Datuk Seri Tiong mentioned earlier, if I have good news I will share it with everybody,” continued Abang Johari, who is familiar to the people here as his wife was born in Tatau.

Meanwhile, Tiong said with over 30 years of experience in politics, he believed that the chief minister would be able to guide and bring the state to an era of greater development.

“Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party will always give strong support and stand behind the chief minister and if you have good news don’t forget SPDP,” said the SPDP president.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Minister of Public Utilities and Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure Development and Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip and other assistant ministers and representatives of state BN component parties.