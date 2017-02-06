Abdul Karim chides opposition candidates in Tanjong Datu by-election

KUCHING: PBB Supreme Council member Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is not pleased with candidates from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) contesting in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

Among others, STAR candidate Johnny Aput’s manifesto focuses on the autonomy of Sarawak based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 which he claimed the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was too slow to pursue.

PBDS Baru candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit, on the other hand, said his main area of contention is the recognition of ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’, which was ruled by the Federal Court recently as having no force of law.

Abdul Karim, without mincing his words, said Johnny probably thought he had an ‘Alladin Lamp’ that could expedite the state’s quest for greater autonomy.

“He better be ‘down to earth’ than to live in his own dreamland. Even if he wins the seat, which is near impossible, his sole voice will not even be heard by Kuala Lumpur. He can’t even open the doors of Putrajaya.

“He is living in his own fantasy and trying to fool everybody that he could do better than what Adenan or Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg is trying to do now. He better wake up from his slumber and be back in the world of reality,” he said.

As for Rapelson, Abdul Karim believes that the former has brought his struggle to the wrong place, as the decision on pemakai menoa and pulau galau were decisions of the “highest court of the land”.

“It has nothing to do with this by-election which is to elect a representative to represent the people of Tanjong Datu in the State Assembly. It is just like barking at the wrong tree. If he is unhappy with the Court’s decision, the way forward is to appeal or in this case seek a review of the decision.”

Abdul Karim acknowledged that the lawyer of the respondent in the Tuai Rumah Sandah’s case, Baru Bian, had filed an application under Rule 137 of the Rules of the Federal Court for a review of the decision of the Federal Court.

“Therefore, we just need to wait for its decision. Our country is managed by rule of law and not by the law of the jungle. If one is unhappy or aggrieved over a certain matter, the proper recourse is to seek legal redress.”

He described what Rapelson did as something that was out of that perimeter.

“He is contesting because he is unhappy with the Court’s decision on pemakai menoa and pulau galau, which I see is totally unrelated. He may be able to fool some people but he won’t be able to fool all the people.”