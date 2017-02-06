Latest News Nation 

AirAsia’s 20 pct discount campaign returns

The airline is the first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US. — Bernama photo

The airline is offering a 20 per cent discount on all bookings made from now to Feb 12. File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd are offering a 20 per cent discount on all flights for bookings from today to Feb 12 and for travel between Feb 7 to July 31, 2017.

In a statement, AirAsia said the low fares included all destinations and such as Kuala Lumpur to Shantou, Luang Prabang, Pattaya, Perth, Busan or Penang to Johor, Medan and Johor to Jakarta, Guangzhou.

The budget airline said the discount applies to all bookings made through its website, the AirAsia mobile app and AirAsiaGo, while BIG Members could also redeem flights using their AirAsia BIG Points.

AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh said the “All Seats, All Flights” promotional campaign, a straight 20 per cent off fares across both the short-haul and long-haul networks, would also include the Premium Flatbed on AirAsia X.

“Through our low fares, more Malaysians can now travel to exciting destinations within our extensive flight network, many of which are exclusively operated by AirAsia and AirAsia X,” he added. – Bernama

