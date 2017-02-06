Biker dies in head-on collision with 4WD vehicle

Police conducting an investigation at the accident scene.

SIBU: A man died after his motorcycle collided head-on with a 4WD in an accident at Mile 22 Oya Road (along Sibu-Selangau Road) here at about 6.40am yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri Abdullah said the victim, identified as Mohamad Rafiq Salleh, 23, from Kampung Tekajong in Daro, died on the spot.

He said initial investigation found that the motorcycle heading towards Selangau had entered the opposite direction before it collided with the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive was unhurt, he said.

Saiful added the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of Road Transport Act.