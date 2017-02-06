CM approves RM15 mln for 2 projects in DBKU area

Abang Johari (right) and Abang Abdul Wahap (centre) jointly present the mock key to the winner of an online contest held in conjunction with the event.

KUCHING: Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg has approved RM15 million for two projects in the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) area for the wellbeing of city dwellers.

Among the projects is the DBKU Unity Park, a project worth RM20 million, said the sixth Chief Minister of Sarawak who was sworn in last Jan 13.

“I approve RM10 million for the first phase of the project,” he said when launching DBKU Agenda 2017 at Jalan Depo here yesterday.

Abang Johari observed that many couples in Petra Jaya who planned to tie the knot had difficulty in finding a proper venue to hold their wedding ceremonies.

To help address the issue, he pledged a RM5 million grant to construct a new hall in Samariang here for the purpose.

“Many of those in Petra Jaya who want to get married cannot find a place to hold their wedding ceremony. Well, there is no proper venue for this.

“Some of them had the ceremony in a not so spacious place and ended up sweating instead. Hence, I approve RM5 million for a new hall for our brothers and sisters to hold their wedding ceremonies.”

Juma’ani (second left) and Abang Johari (right) watering the plant after the launch. Also seen between them is Abang Abdul Wahap. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

In addition to these projects, he said he had discussed a development project in Kampung Lintang and Kampung Sungai Bedil with Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Following the discussion, a RM10-million federal fund was approved for the waterfront project at the two villages, he added.

He also said the state government would further develop Darul Hana by building a recreational park in the area.

“We want to build a recreational park there. It is to offer more green landscape in the DBKU area.”

He announced that his administration had also planned a modern housing project for the Demak Laut constituency in line with DBKU’s Clean, Beautiful and Safe City Plan 2013-2017.

Prior to this announcement, Abang Johari extended apologies to guests and participants for being over an hour late due to his commitment in Bintulu.

“I must apologise for being late as I just came back from Bintulu. I note that this year marks the 29th anniversary of DBKU being a city hall. And today marks the 23rd day I became the chief minister of Sarawak.

“There is still a lot more work to do. We are still sad over the loss of Tok Nan (his predecessor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem who passed away last Jan 11).

“It is such a great loss that Tok Nan was in office for only eight months after the state election last year. And I was made the replacement (following his demise). I will try my best.”

Before Datuk Bandar of DBKU Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai delivered his welcoming speech earlier, all at the event observed a moment of silence for Adenan.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and DBKU commission member Datuk Wee Hong Seng.