Continuing Adenan’s policies

Abang Johari to carry on with the late chief minister’s programmes but with a little bit of his own style

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will adhere to the programme of development for Sarawak as laid out by his predecessor, perhaps with a little bit of ‘Abg Jo style’.

He said the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, the state’s fifth chief minister, had set a good foundation to further develop the state.

“I will carry on Tok Nan’s (Adenan) legacy. Maybe there will be a little change because I cannot be a clone. Just like Tok Nan’s ‘Ooh-ha You-you’, even if I were to emulate him, I would not be able to say it exactly like he did.

“So I will have my own approach but the fundamental is the same. Of course we want to improve and the emphasis is still on rural development,” he said when launching the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Agenda 2017 at Jalan Depo here yesterday.

Abang Johari pledged that he would pursue the late Adenan’s commitment to build Sarawak’s main coastal road. He pointed out that more bridges would have to be constructed in order to connect the coastal roads across the state.

“We have Batang Sadong, the longest bridge now. And then we will have Batang Lupar, Batang Saribas, Batang Igan and many more bridges that we want to build.

“Not only will I continue this legacy of Tok Nan to implement the coastal road, I am also going to carry on the allocation to develop rural areas.”

Adenan passed away last Jan 11. For 2015 and last year, he had allocated RM500 million to transform rural areas so as to bridge the development gap between rural and urban areas.

Noting that some people wanted to sell food but lacked the proper facility to do so, Abang Johari said his administration would look into this matter.

He acknowledged that there was no way for the government to stop people from doing business but it can certainly provide a permanent trading place for them.

“If they want to sell food, we provide a food court for them. We do not want them to have problems making a living by selling food.

“But at the same time, we also appeal to them to cooperate with us so that we can see to it that a proper and permanent trading place is provided,” added Abang Johari.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Datuk Bandar of DBKU Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and DBKU commission member Datuk Wee Hong Seng.