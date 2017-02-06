Expect better times, Dr Sim tells Batu Kawah constituents

Dr Sim (third right) presents a child with a red packet at the Chinese New Year gathering. Also seen are Ong (second right) and Lo (right).

KUCHING: Batu Kawah is set for a ‘big change’ starting this year, as various infrastructure development projects and facilities will be implemented to benefit its constituents.

After one term or five years of neglect under DAP, Batu Kawah assemblyman Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said his team has much ‘catching-up’ to do to bring the much-needed development and facilities to the people in Batu Kawah.

“In the last five years, because there were so many things undone and so many issues not addressed, we have much to do in catching up, no more ‘tengok saja’ (watch only).

“Also, we have got five years to go and also, if we can win the (upcoming) parliamentary (election), we can get more (allocations) from the federal,” he said when met at a Chinese New Year gathering at Chung Hua Community Hall, Batu Kawah here yesterday.

This year, Dr Sim said, RM6 million worth of projects had been allocated for Batu Kawah under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“The RM6 million are for different projects that are allocated for Batu Kawah under RTP. These projects can only be implemented in Batu Kawah.

“There are also a lot of other funding coming through such as for road resurfacing that is under Marris (Malaysian Road Records Information System). Over the next one or two weeks, we will know the final amount that will be allocated.”

Besides that, Dr Sim said he was also looking into other needs in his constituency such as water supply, street lighting, health facilities and supporting facilities that were currently in various stages of planning.

“Basically, if you have lands in Batu Kawah, you don’t sell them. It will be at least double the value after five years. This is the beginning of the first year that we get funding right in the beginning of the year.”

Dr Sim assured Batu Kawah folks that with the availability of funds, they will see a ‘big difference’ this year compared to last year.

“Last year, we did a lot but in the beginning of the year, people already allocated funding to everybody else so we have to beg here and there. This year, the funding we got it at the beginning of the year so at least you can be sure to see a lot more infrastructure developments in Batu Kawah.”

Looking ahead, Dr Sim said he would fight for more facilities for the people of Batu Kawah, including a new secondary school and 1Malaysia Clinic besides a new police station which Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had recently agreed to.

“As for the traffic congestion in Batu Kawah, there will be smart traffic lights and I’m also about to discuss with Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to see how we can work out (something) between the Matang-Malihah Road and Batu Kawah Road because it involves his constituency and my constituency.”

With the development projects and facilities that had been mentioned, coupled with other projects to be implemented by government agencies such as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Public Works Department (PWD) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Dr Sim estimated that the total amount of development projects and allocation for Batu Kawah could be three or four times more than the RM6 million this year.

Among those present at the Chinese New Year gathering were Dr Sim’s wife Datin Enn Ong, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and community leaders.