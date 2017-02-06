Head of State, CM attend wedding reception of Rohani’s youngest daughter

Taib (second left) and Raghad (second right) on the dais with the newlyweds for a memento photo-call. Accompanying them are Rohani (right) and her son Mohd Sharil Redzuan Abdul Rauf (left).

Abang Johari picks up the decanter of rosewater to be sprinkled onto Farah and Qadani as part of the ‘tepung tawar’. Looking on from far right are Rohani and Juma’ani.

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib graced the wedding reception of Farah Nur Shahirah Abdul Rauf and Muhammad Qadani Datuk Mohd Kepli, 30, at the Pullman Hotel here on Saturday night.

Farah, 28, who is a federal government officer, is the youngest daughter of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Farah and local businessman Qadani were engaged for a year before tying the knot on Friday.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Amar Dato Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang also came to the reception, which hosted more than 1,000 guests. The highlight of the night was the ‘tepung tawar’ (well-wishing ceremony) on the newlyweds by Taib, Raghad, Abang Johari and Juma’ani, apart from close family members and several distinguished guests.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and Kuching North City Hall Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai were among those attending the grand reception.