Sarawak 

Man’s body found hanging in Taman Tunku

The location where the body was found hanging from the tree with red nylon rope on Saturday.

MIRI: The body of a 64-year-old man was discovered hanging from a tree on Saturday in the backyard of his house in Taman Tunku.

An ambulance and police were immediately despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call around 3.30pm.

It is understood that the tragic discovery was made by the deceased’s daughter.

Earlier before making the discovery, the daughter had gone to a nearby grocery shop to buy rice.

The case has been classified as sudden death, and the body was taken to Miri Hospital morgue for a post mortem.

