Members of defence forces urged to support BN candidate

SEMATAN: Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum has called on members of the defence forces, especially those serving in the Tanjong Datu constituency to give their support to Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the upcoming by-election, Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu.

He said this was because Jamilah was no stranger to the constituents and she could continue the noble legacy of her husband, the late Sarawak chief minister and incumbent assemblyman, Tan Seri Adenan Satem.

Mohd Johari said he was confident that Jamilah could continue with the progress and development in Tanjong Datu steered by the late Adenan, who he described as a people-centric leader.

He was speaking at the launching of a Jiwa Murni programme with the local community at Kampung Temaga Melayu, Sematan, about 26 km from Lundu town, on Saturday. — Bernama