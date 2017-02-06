Motorcyclist lands in drain after crash

Bomba personnel in the process of lifting the victim out from the drain.

KUCHING: A motorcyclist sustained a broken right leg and facial injury after he was thrown into a monsoon drain following a crash with a car at Mile 18, Jalan Kuching–Serian on Saturday.

The driver of the car is believed to have lost control of the vehicle which hit the victim, identified as Harison Andrew.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 6.36pm and arrived eight minutes later at the scene helped to lift up the victim from the drain.

Harison was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital by paramedics and the police are still investigating the incident.