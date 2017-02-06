Not a trend for BN to field widows of incumbents — Nancy

Nancy presenting an ‘angpow’ to the ‘lion’ during the lion dance performance while SMK Green Road Alumni Association chairperson Dr Haseanti Hussein looks on. — Bernama photo

KUCHING: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has denied that it is now a trend for Barisan Nasional (BN) to field the widow of a deceased incumbent to stand in by-elections.

According to her, the coalition takes into account the credentials and proven abilities of a potential candidate before making the decision to nominate them as a candidate.

“Politics is rather unique wherever you are in the world. For instance, in the United States, you have former father and son presidents George H W Bush and George W Bush.

“However, this does not become a trend overnight because no matter what, the candidate must have the capability and qualification to be fielded to stand in an election,” she told reporters after officiating at SMK Green Road Alumni Association’s Chinese New Year gathering at the school’s hall yesterday.

Nancy was asked to comment on the supposed emerging trend for BN to chose the widows of deceased incumbents to replace them in by-elections such as what was carried out during the Kuala Kangsar and Batu Sapi by-elections and now the Tanjong Datu by-election which the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s widow Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu will contest in.

To this, the Batang Sadong MP explained that the widows of late MPs in Kuala Kangsar and Batu Sapi were chosen due to factors that would enable BN to retain its seats.

“For the Batu Sapi by-election in Sabah, it so happened that the candidate (Datin Linda Tsen Thau Lin) then was chosen by the constituents whereas in Kuala Kangsar by-election, Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid was the right candidate for not only was she qualified but she had also frequently gone to the ground to assist her late husband (Datuk Wan Mohammad Khair-il Anuar Wan Ahmad) prior to his demise.

“As for Datin Patinggi Jamilah, she was also constantly on the ground even before the late ‘Tok Nan’ became chief minister. She had always worked hard through her involvement with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and also has a good relationship not only with Tanjong Datu constituents but also the people of Sarawak.”

In view of this, Nancy opined that there was no one more qualified than Jamilah to continue Adenan’s legacy for she, as his wife, knew of the former chief minister’s aspirations.

“Datin Patinggi Jamilah was not chosen because she is the wife of our former chief minister, the widow whose husband, the Tanjong Datu incumbent, had just passed away or because she is a woman.

“It is because she is a winnable candidate who can win big for BN and whom we believe can bring Tanjong Datu to greater heights,” she said.

The Tanjong Datu by-election is shaping up to be a three-cornered fight for Jamilah who will be contesting against Johnny Aput from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) and Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa

Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru).

A total of 9,771 voters will cast their votes this Feb 18 to decide who best to represent them in the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last state election held in May last year, Adenan retained Tanjong Datu seat with a comfortable win of 6,360 votes over PKR’s Jazolkipli Numan, who only managed to poll 468 votes. He had held the seat since 2006.