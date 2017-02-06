Over 270,000 register as voters in Q4, 2016

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 272,143 people registered as voters in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Election Commission said today.

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said 80,821 voters applied to change their polling district in the three months of October, November and December.

He also said that the supplementary electoral rolls for the fourth quarter of 2016 would be displayed for 14 days, from Feb 7 to 20, at 960 places throughout the country.

“People who have registered as voters and applied to change their polling district in the fourth quarter of 2016 are advised to check the displayed rolls,” he said in a statement.

A new voter whose name did not appear on the rolls could notify the EC by filling up Form B and handing it to the respective state EC directors, he said.

Voters who wished to raise an objection on the inclusion of names in the supplementary electoral rolls could do so by filling up Form C, he said.

Abdul Ghani said that during the display period, the EC would also display the names of voters to be removed from the electoral rolls due to death or forfeiture of citizenship.

Enquiries on the display of the electoral rolls can be channelled to the EC headquarters (03-88927018) or any state EC office.

Voters can also surf the EC website, www.spr.gov.my, to check the list of names on the supplementary electoral rolls for the fourth quarter of 2016. – Bernama