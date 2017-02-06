PBB Women’s Wing, Youth Wing to jointly conduct campaign for by-election

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s Wing will be collaborating with the PBB Youth Wing to organise programmes for the Tanjong Datu by-election campaign.

Its secretary Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said they will have some combined programmes with the Youth Wing, which will be coordinated with Tanjung Datu by-election director of operations Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“This time, the campaign period is quite long, which is 14 days, so we have to strategise our campaigns properly. Seeing that Tanjong Datu also just had its state election last year, we do not want to have many heavy programmes,” she told reporters after gracing the SMK Green Road Alumni Association’s Chinese New Year gathering at the school’s hall here yesterday.

Nancy, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, acknowledged that there might not be many issues to cover during the campaign except perhaps on issues regarding land.

“This is normal during election as there are people who want to highlight certain matters just to create some issues there and they want the attention as well.

“We have to do our best to ensure that this by-election runs smoothly and so that Tanjong Datu continues to stay a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold.”

Earlier, Nancy officiated at the gathering where she called upon former Greenians to become members of the association which was formed last year.

“I urge as many ex-Greenians to join the alumni association and help contribute and give back to their former school,” she said, and suggested that the association find ways to inform former students of its existence.

Apart from that, Nancy, who is also the alumni association’s patron and former student of the secondary school, called on the alumni association and the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) to work together on what they can do to contribute towards the school.

Others present included SMK Green Road Alumni Association chairperson Dr Haseanti Hussein and deputy chairman Jackson Ng.