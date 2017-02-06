Police detain abusive father

The suspect being led off to the Magistrate’s Court for remand application.

MIRI: Police on Saturday evening arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly abusing his four year-old daughter.

The suspect was apprehended in Batu Niah at around 6pm following a police report lodged earlier by the child’s grandfather.

The report was filed at Miri central police station (CPS) on Friday.

In the report, the grandfather believed his granddaughter’s left eye was bruised as a result of abuse.

It is learnt that the victim had stayed with her father and stepmother, before she was sent back to her grandfather’s house in Taman Tunku here.

However, the girl’s grandfather was curious and furious upon seeing her left eye bruised upon returning from her father’s home.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when contacted confirmed the arrest.

He said the girl’s father was in police custody for questioning.