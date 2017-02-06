Rottweiler sends intruder to hospital

The suspect (right) being guarded by a police personnel at SGH.

KUCHING: A would-be thief suffered head injuries after falling from a fence while trying to flee from a Rottweiler in a botched attempt to break into a house on Saturday.

In the 11pm incident, the 31-year-old suspect from Betong had sneaked into the compound of the house located at Pisang Road here.

However, upon realising the presence of a Rottweiler inside the house, the suspect made a u-turn and in the process of getting out, slipped and fell on his head.

The house owner then came out and apprehended the suspect before calling the police who swiftly responded by sending a mobile patrol vehicle there.

The suspect was brought by police to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment and later to the police station for questioning.