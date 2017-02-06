Sarawak 

Rottweiler sends intruder to hospital

Saiful Bahari, reporters@theborneopost.com
The suspect (right) being guarded by a police personnel at SGH.

The suspect (right) being guarded by a police personnel at SGH.

KUCHING: A would-be thief suffered head injuries after falling from a fence while trying to flee from a Rottweiler in a botched attempt to break into a house on Saturday.

In the 11pm incident, the 31-year-old suspect from Betong had sneaked into the compound of the house located at Pisang Road here.

However, upon realising the presence of a Rottweiler inside the house, the suspect made a u-turn and in the process of getting out, slipped and fell on his head.

The house owner then came out and apprehended the suspect before calling the police who swiftly responded by sending a mobile patrol vehicle there.

The suspect was brought by police to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment and later to the police station for questioning.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (100%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of