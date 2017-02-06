STAR contesting in Tanjong Datu for the benefit of locals — Candidate

LUNDU: Sarawak Reform Party’s (STAR) decision to contest in the Tanjong Datu by-election is not an effort fully doomed to failure, but instead would significantly benefit the local population.

STAR’s candidate for the by-election Johnny Bob Aput acknowledged the sentiment of many people, particularly

Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters, that it is a show of disrespect to the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to not let BN win uncontested, not to mention a waste of public funds.

He pointed out that the bigger picture is that the constituents in Tanjong Datu could gain so much of what would not be available should BN win without contest.

“I admit, we’ve no chance at all against BN. It’ll be like a kampung football team against Barcelona FC. BN has millions and millions to offer and Tanjong Datu is a traditional BN stronghold. The best we can hope is to retain our deposits,” said Johnny, adding that they just can’t let BN win uncontested.

“As we can see in the history of elections in Malaysia and Sarawak, BN always tries to win every seat uncontested and will do anything to achieve this goal.”

The reason, he added, was because BN wanted to avoid the need to pledge more developments in the constituencies, which would need the ruling coalition to spend hundreds of millions.

“They are well aware they can break their promises at their own peril. Therefore, to avoid them making such promises, they don’t want to have opponents in constituencies during elections, especially by-elections like this.”

Johnny said that in the past, BN candidates who won uncontested usually washed their hands off after being declared winner, without making any promises of developments in their areas.

“If they do that at all, the promises would not be as many as if there is campaigning. As a result, while BN won, the rakyat lost, having lost the chance to get developments which can be financed by the nation’s wealth.”

With the interest of the rakyat in Tanjong Datu in mind, the party decided to contest in the coming by-election.

“We know STAR would almost certainly lose our election deposits, but if this sacrifice of ours can bring more developments to Tanjong Datu, so be it. Just wait, during campaigning you’ll see the Chief Minister, Sarawak ministers, federal ministers and Prime Minister Najib Razak himself coming down to Tanjong Datu to fish for votes by promising a lot of new progress and development projects.

“Once again, STAR can’t simply let BN win uncontested. By having BN win that way, the rakyat in Tanjong Datu won’t get any new projects and developments. So by contesting in this by-election, STAR will almost certainly lose, but the rakyat here will be the ultimate winners,” commented Johnny.

He also chided PKR and DAP for deciding not to contest in the by-election and almost letting BN got away from the need to promise developments to the population in Tanjong Datu, showing that the wellbeing of the constituents was not their main concern.

“If they really care for the people, then they should have not let BN win uncontested, even if the people in Tanjong Datu are hardcore BN supporters. How can they attract support from the people if they don’t even care about the people’s welfare?

How can they blame the locals for continuing to support BN when they themselves never even bothered to contest?” Johnny asked.

The STAR chairman also rebuked certain quarters in BN who labelled opposition parties which decided to contest against BN in the by-election as committing ‘disrespect’

against the late Adenan and suggested other parties not to contest to honour the late Chief Minister.

“We’re practising democracy by contesting. We’ve done nothing wrong to contest. BN people should respect this and not accuse us of disrespecting Adenan. And talking about disrespect, I believe some of the current senior BN people had shunned Adenan in 2006, after he resigned from his federal post and returned to Sarawak.

“We could see later how Adenan was exiled from the Muara Tuang constituency to Tanjong Datu, out from the attention of most Sarawakians. Adenan was disowned by some of his PBB colleagues then. Yet when he became Chief Minister, most of these people prospered under him. I’m very sure Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is very much aware of this. She should be especially wary about these people,” said Johnny.