SUPP to help with headcount of stateless chinese in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is to help determine the exact number of stateless Chinese in Sarawak to enable them acquire Malaysian citizenship.

SUPP president Prof Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said he had asked the party’s elected representatives and leaders throughout the state to assist in the process.

“We are awaiting feedback from them to forward to the relevant authorities for action,” he said when met in Lundu where he had joined Barisan Nasional leaders accompanying BN candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu to the nomination centre for the Tanjong Datu by-election On Saturday.

Sim said stateless Chinese in the state lived not only in the urban centres but rural areas as well. “Some of the men have married women from Indonesia or China. When they failed to register such marriages, their children born in the state, unfortunately, became non-citizens,” he said.

Sim raised the issue with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a Chinese New year gathering here last Friday.

Ahmad Zahid had said that a task force would be formed under the state National Registration Department to tackle the issue. He had also said that the task force would also set up mobile units to reach out to stateless Chinese in the interior. — Bernama