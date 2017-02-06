Tanjong Datu by-election hots up with poster war

LUNDU: The usually quaint town of Lundu will soon be adorned with thousands of BN-PBB flags and posters as the campaign for the Tanjong Datu by-election officially enters its third day today.

It is estimated that 10,000 posters and 12,000 flags will be flown in the streets from today as campaigning tool for Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is contesting the Feb 18 polls under the BN-PBB ticket in a three-cornered fight.

When met at the PBB election operations centre yesterday, PBB Tanjong Datu acting branch chief Abu Seman Karim said they will start to distribute the campaign materials to all of the 37 BN (PRS, SPDP, SUPP) branches from today.

He also said works to put up the posters and flags will be spearheaded by the PBB Tanjong Datu Youth wing while a door-to-door campaign to meet the people on the ground will be conducted by the PBB Women wing together with members of the other BN component parties.

“Our door-to-door campaign is to ensure that the turnout on polling day (Feb 18) will be greatly improved,” he added.

He also disclosed that various campaigning activities and programmes had been outlined and they were awaiting the green light from their by-election campaign director Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is also Santubong MP.

Jamilah’s opponent from State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) Johnny Aput, however, will be taking a different stance on his campaign trail as the party prefers to stay out of the poster war and would rather take the door-to-door campaigning approach.

“Due to limited budget, we will only be conducting door-to-door campaign and maybe hang one or two giant posters for the campaign,” said STAR president Lina Soo when contacted yesterday.

The other opponent, Rapelson Richard Hamit from Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru), will however only enter the poster war by Feb 8 as the posters and flags are still in the designing and printing stage.

“We will be conducting a meeting tonight (Sunday) and decide on the methods of our campaigning in Tanjong Datu. The party will be on the ground in full force within the next two to three days,” he added.

Yesterday, the streets of Lundu returned to their ordinary Sunday slumber despite the by-election’s nomination day on Saturday which saw the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman at the Lundu Civic Centre.