‘Tougher year with global uncertainties’

Hii (front, fourth right) leads others in the traditional tossing of the ‘Yee Sang’ for good luck and prosperity.

SIBU: The government has to come up with measures to strengthen the nation’s economy in the wake of global uncertainties.

Sarawak Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Hii Yu Siong spoke about this during a Chinese New Year tea party here on Saturday, noting that the government had in the past safeguarded the economy by introducing a number of business strategies to boost national growth.

According to him, the world today is surging towards creating new areas of growth through innovation, and Malaysia must move along with it.

“The authorities must lead and support local investors in venturing into new areas of growth and expansion. Work with the locals to encourage innovation. They must help create an atmosphere that is conducive to business,” said Hii, who is also the president of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Adding on, he believed that certain procedures must be simplified, and the government must also encourage locals to go into research and form partnerships with foreign counterparts. Moreover, he said the government must also strive in bringing back Malaysians who had been successful overseas and having them invest here.

“It will be a tougher year ahead. National debts are mounting, the ringgit is weakening, and petrol prices are becoming unstable – we are facing uncertainties.

“We must cross the hurdles to sustain national growth; we must chart out plans to cut down risks.”

Hii also pointed out that the government must ensure that the benefits for the locals would be shared equally, so that they could work together with mutual support.

“Plan wisely, spend prudently and cut the costs. Grab the opportunities to work towards the goal of an advanced nation by 2020.”

On the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hii said it was formed in 1931 to help businesses and investments to open up. Members celebrated the local chamber’s 85th anniversary last year, paying tribute to the members who had contributed immensely to nation’s economic growth.