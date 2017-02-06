TYT, wife continue CNY visits in Miri

Taib (fifth left), Raghad (fourth left) and entourage take a snap shot upon arrival at Hii’s residence.

MIRI: The ninth day of the Chinese New Year was much merrier with the presence of the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his entourage here yesterday.

Upon arrival, Taib, his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and entourage went over to the residence of Miri Housing Group of Companies executive chairman Dato Lau Siu Wai at Hill Top Garden for a tea break.

Thereafter, they proceeded to Samling Group’s founder Tan Sri Yaw Teck Seng at his residence for lunch, where they were greeted on arrival by Yaw, his wife and son, Samling managing director Troy Yaw as well as family members and friends.

In return, Taib and wife Raghad present ‘angpow’ to the lion and dragon as a symbol of appreciation.

They were also greeted with a lion dance.

The TYT and his entourage comprising Assistant Minister for Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, Miri district officer Abdul Aziz Yusuf and mayor Adam Yii later headed to the residence of Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin at Tanjong Lobang.

They were greeted with lion and dragon dances.

After a tea break, they proceeded to the residence of Interhill Group managing director Datuk Hii Chang Pee, also at Tanjong Lobang.

From there, they headed to the residence of Shin Yang Group’s founder Tan Sri Ling Chiong Ho.

Later in the evening, Taib attended the Miri Federation of Chinese Associations’ Chinese New Year dinner at Imperial Hotel.