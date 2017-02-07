Black chapter in state’s history

KENINGAU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan said 2016 had left a black chapter in the history of this state.

He said the issue of integrity had become the main headlines and had caused loss of trust in the public service.

“We hope the emphasis on corporate culture 3Q + 3R + 1C through goal setting can strengthen and regain the trust of the public,” he said when opening the PWD Goal Setting 2017 workshop and the PWD Corporate Culture at a hotel here yesterday.

Present at the ceremony were Assistant Infrastructure Development Ministers Datuk Haji Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar and Datuk Bobbey Ahfang Suan, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Norlijah Danin, state PWD director Datuk Ir Amrullah Haji Kamal, State Audit Department director Fatimah Haji Ramuji, PWD deputy directors, assistant directors, senior and executive engineers from throughout the state.

Pairin, who is also Minister of Infrastructure Development, found that the program provided a platform for brainstorming sessions to generate strategies that could bring the state PWD towards becoming a technical organization that would be respected through direction inspired by the PWD director.

He said the direction would be to address traffic congestion, especially in Kota Kinabalu City, effective and efficient implementation of road and highway projects, especially Pan Borneo.

In addition, he said strengthening the governance of all assets and facilities under the control of government departments such as roads, bridges, government buildings and sewerage; and strengthen technical manpower by improving knowledge and skills on the latest information and communication technology (ICT).

Pairin said the 3Q + 3R + 1C would trigger the creation of versatile staff where an organization would only be efficient if its staff were able to perform tasks in a variety of situations positively.

He hoped the program could generate strategies that could advance the system through the contribution of ideas that could refine the organization.