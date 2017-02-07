Sarawak 

Businessman’s house hit by Molotov cocktail attack

The broken window panes believed to have been hit by the Molotov cocktail.

KUCHING: A house at Taman Riveria here was targeted in a Molotov cocktail attack and firecrackers on Sunday.

A friend of the house owner who talked on condition of anonymity said the incident happened when the family went out shopping around 6pm.

The owner only found out about the incident after receiving a distress call from the neighbour and rushed home.

“Upon reaching home, he found that a portion of his house were affected by fire crackers and molotov.”

“The victim suspected that it was an act of intentional arson by a business rival,” he added.

It is unclear if the house owner will lodge a police report.

