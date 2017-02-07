Dr Sim: People of Lundu will benefit if BN wins

by Matthew Umpang

LUNDU: The people of Lundu, specifically the Chinese community, will definitely benefit if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins in the area, as BN is capable of bringing more development to Lundu.

Local Government Minister and Sarawak United People’s Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said this when he was in Lundu town today for a walkabout.

Also present to accompany him was Azizul Adenan, son of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, former Sarawak Chief Minister and Tanjong Datu incumbent and other SUPP members.

They went around Lundu town to meet the people here to call for the support for BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, who is also Azizul’s mother.

During the walkabout, Dr Sim took time to speak to the locals here before entertaining questions from reporters.

Tanjong Datu constituency is gearing up for a by-election scheduled next week following the demise of Adenan last month.