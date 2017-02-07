Elastic band: Chinese speculators ping global rubber prices to 5-year high

TOKYO: First, Chinese speculators came for coking coal and iron ore, catapulting markets into orbit.

Now, they’re carpetbagging a different commodity, pushing it to its fastest price rise in more than a quarter of a century – rubber.

Traders say Chinese investors are punting on global rubber demand surging on revived growth in China stoking the auto sector, allied with hope a President Trump stimulus will stoke the US economy.

The world’s biggest tyre maker, Bridgestone , has already warned it may have to lift product prices.

These bets are likely to continue once China is fully back in business after the Lunar New Year break, traders say.

They come just as output in key Southeast Asia producer countries enters a seasonal drop – exacerbated by recent floods in Thailand – and have made rubber an even hotter property than top-demand commodities like lead and steel.

Asia benchmark rubber futures at the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) hit their highest levels in more than five years last week and climbed 26 per cent in January before giving up some gains during the Chinese New Year holiday – their biggest monthly leap since at least 1990. That’s already stoked interest in new production in places like India.

“There was a round of speculation on rubber in China in January,” said Quan Shuwen, an analyst at the Shanghai office of Japanese brokerage Okachi. — Reuters