Man charged with 3 counts of murder, attempted murder

KUCHING: A jobless man was charged with three counts of murder and a count of attempted murder at two separate courts here yesterday.

The accused Ulin Blukok, 42, was first taken to the Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with murdering Chermi Ijau @ Noraini Abdullah,52, Joe Steveny Gindi @ Mohd Joe Abdullah, 23, and Daud Abdullah, 64, for the first, second and third charges respectively.

No plea was taken from the accused as the case will be transferred to the High Court for trial.

He allegedly committed the offences at Kampung Tumu, Batu 10 Jalan Matang near here at about 3.30pm on Jan 22 and was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate Zulhairil who presided over the cases set March 8 for further mention pending chemist report.

Meanwhile, in the Sessions Court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder of another man in the same incident.

He appeared before judge Timothy Finlayson Joel who set March 7 for sentencing to enable the prosecution to produce his medical report.

The offence was committed on the 36-year-old man at the same time, venue and date as abovementioned.

The charge was framed under Section 307, a section that provides for an imprisonment term up to 20 years and a fine if convicted.

The accused was denied bail in both courts as all the offences were non-bailable.

In the incident that occurred on a Sunday, the accused allegedly set the victims’ house on fire and caused the death of the victims.

He fled to a nearby secondary jungle but was found by the police around 7.30pm on the same day and a machete was seized from him.

The victim who survived was found severely injured after being slashed with a sharp weapon.

DPP Yong Ann Nie and Inspector Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted while Ulin was not represented by any defence counsel.