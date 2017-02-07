New programme to curb students’ indiscipline

KUCHING: The state-level ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’ programme was launched yesterday as an effort to curb disciplinary issues among students.

The programme is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS).

State Education Department deputy director Abang Mat Ali Abang Masagus launched the programme at SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg here.

The Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, in a message read by Abang Mat Ali, said schools remained the main platform for eradicating disciplinary problem among youths.

Adding on, Mahdzir said a school environment that was conducive to any student’s growth – physically, mentally and intellectually – must be created in line with the national education policy.

“Therefore ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’ is part of the efforts towards building a complete curriculum and co-curriculum which will help shape students into becoming quality human capital,” he said.

Mahdzir urged school management to give their fullest commitment towards the programme.

Under ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’, a complaints box would be provided at every school to receive reports on misconduct by the students.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Datuk Seri Khalid Abu Bakar said police would ensure a safe environment by conducting patrols and visits to schools under the programme.

The IGP’s message was read by Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Shafiee Ismail.

Khalid also said police would station a ‘School Information Officer’ (PPS) at every school to provide assistance in handling disciplinary cases.

“The PPS will help gather information on disciplinary issues concerning the school and participate in awareness talks to students.”

Also present at the launching yesterday were Kuching Education officer Kamariah Said, Kuching police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai and SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg principle Abdul Radzak Ismail.