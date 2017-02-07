PBB election machinery up and running to win Tg Datu — Dr Hazland

KUCHING: PBB’s election machinery was already on standby mode even before the by-election was announced, revealed PBB’s state logistics and transportation exco member Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who is Demak Laut assemblyman.

He said after the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Tanjong Datu was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg on Feb 1, the machinery for the by-election was activated immediately.

“We are a very organised party. So, soon after the passing of Tanjong Datu assemblyman and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, our election machinery was activated to face the by-election,” Dr Hazland told The Borneo Post at PBB operations room here yesterday.

He said because Demak Laut is one of the state constituencies under the Santubong parliamentary constituency which also covers Tanjong Datu, he was directly involved in the by-election.

“So, as soon as the BN candidate was announced, we sent out our campaign materials to our operations room here and thereafter, our party workers sent them to all the 37 registered PBB sub-branches in Tanjong Datu,” said Dr Hazland.

Among the campaign materials which had been sent to all the sub-branches were flags, posters, banners, T-shirts, caps and various other campaign items. He hoped that the voters of Tanjong Datu would give their full support to the BN candidate to continue the work that had been left by Adenan.

A political secretary to the chief minister John David Nyauh said he would be stationed in Lundu for the duration of the by-election to help the campaign in Bidayuh areas.

“I am assisting the BN machinery to campaign in Bidayuh areas where there are at least over 1,000 voters,” said John.

Meanwhile, Dr Hazland had been busy at the operations centre here as he monitored the logistics and transportation of campaign materials to their respective destinations.

The Tanjong Datu by-election was called following the passing of Adenan due to heart complications on Jan 11 at Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Subsequently, BN picked his widow Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, 62, to contest in the by-election which would see a three-cornered fight. Polling is on Feb 18, and early voting will be on Feb 12. Jamilah is facing STAR’s Johnny Aput and PBDS Baru’s Rapelson Richard Hamit.

In the last state election held in May last year, Adenan defeated PKR candidate Jazolkipli Numan with a majority of 5,892 votes. He polled 6,360 votes against Jozolfipli’s 468 votes.

Adenan had been the assemblyman of Tanjong Datu since 2006. Before that, he was a long-time elected representative of Muara Tuang. He was also a one-term MP for Sadong Jaya from 2004 to 2008.