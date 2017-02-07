Semiconductors end year on a high

KUCHING: The semiconductor sector has ended the year 2016 on a high on the back of a recovery in the second half.

The research arm of TA Securities Holdings Bhd (TA Research) observed that worldwide semiconductor sales beat expectations and achieved a record year in 2016, reaching US$338.9 billion in 2016.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) went up 5.4 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) and 12.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y).

The sector’s recent streak continued in December 2016, it said, as it recorded its fifth consecutive y-o-y growth of 12.3 per cent y-o-y.

The research arm further noted that year to date (YTD) growth was led by sensors and actuators which was up 22.7 per cent y-o-y.

“Advances were also seen in NAND flash memory (up 11 per cent y-o-y), digital signal processors (up 12.5 per cent y-o-y), diodes (up 8.7 per cent y-o-y), small signal transistors (up 7.3 per cent y-o-y) and analog (up 5.8 per cent y-o-y),” TA Research said in a sector update.

The research arm added that building on its momentum, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) expects the industry to achieve a solid growth of 3.3 per cent y-o-y in 2017.

TA Research highlighted that annually, growth was led by China (up 9.2 per cent y-o-y) and Japan (up 3.8 per cent y-o-y).

“Declines were seen in Asia Pacific/All Other (down 1.7 per cent y-o-y), Europe (down 4.5 per cent y-o-y) and Americas (down 4.7 per cent y-o-y).

“However, for the month of December, all regions recorded positive y-o-y growth.

“Europe reported its first positive y-o-y growth (up 1.3 per cent y-o-y) in 24 quarters,” the research arm said.

On the book-to-bill ratio, TA Research noted that it returned above parity at 1.06-fold.

The research arm further noted that both bookings and billings were very strong in December, up 47.8 per cent y-o-y and 38.2 per cent y-o-y respectively.

“Bookings for the year increased 10.1 per cent y-o-y to US$19.1 billion,” it said.

All in, TA Research remained ‘overweight’ on the semiconductor sector.

With Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd reporting a good set of results in its 4Q16, TA Research expected Unisem (M) Bhd and Inari Amertron Bhd to follow suit.

“This, we believe, will be supported by the weaker ringgit and demand for a major smartphone model,” the research arm said.