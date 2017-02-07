Six China tourists in catamaran tragedy return home

KOTA KINABALU: Six China tourists who were rescued when their boat capsized in waters off Sabah last Jan 28 returned home yesterday morning.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said they left onboard a China Southern Airlines flight from here at 4 am.

They were among 20 China tourists who were sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for treatment after being rescued.

Three others lost their lives in the tragedy, while five tourists were still missing.

On the body of a woman found by fishermen last Saturday, Ramli said the result of the DNA test would be known later.

He told this to reporters after launching the “Jom Ke Sekolah” programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Likas yesterday.

The catamaran, with 28 tourists from China and three crew, capsized last Jan 28, believed after being battered by strong winds and huge waves, while on its way to Pulau Mengalum.

Meanwhile, Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu yesterday posted a photo on its website showing Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Pang Yuk Ming and Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Chen Peijie meeting four of the tourists and their families at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport before they returned to their home country yesterday.

The consulate said the remaining survivors’ conditions were currently stable and would return to China soon.