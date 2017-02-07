Stand united on Sabah rights – Teo

KOTA KINABALU: Set aside political differences and stand united in the quest to restore Sabah’s rights, urged Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

Teo said LDP will not falter from its struggle to fight for the state’s due rights despite the United Sabah Alliance’s (USA) boycott of the party’s Sabah Rights Review Committee (SRRC) hearing last month.

“It is a disappointment to observe that some local-based opposition parties have chosen to boycott the public hearings that the LDP committee had organized in order to collect views and input in this very noble cause for Sabahans,” he said.

“By doing so, we have not portrayed a very united front as we deal with Kuala Lumpur, as we sit down with them to discuss and pinpoint the things that have to be given to us. We have not portrayed a united front as what Sarawak has done. That is why it is a disappointment.

“However, I wish to urge all parties concerned to stay united, regardless of the different political ideologies, regardless of where we stand in a political divide, I think we can work together in this common objective. We can work together in this common struggle,” he said.

Teo, who is also Special Tasks Minister, not only called upon the party leaders and its members, but also all Sabahans to stay united in the mission to obtain what is due to the state.

“We will always be firm in our stance to ensure that whatever rights that is due to Sabah will be regained and restored to the state as enshrined under the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement,” Teo said during the LDP Chinese New Year 2017 Breakfast with the Press here yesterday.

LDP deputy president Senator Datuk Chin Su Phin and its Supreme Council members were also present.

USA, comprising Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, decided to boycott the SRRC citing the state government having disallowed their motion to discuss Sabah rights in the state legislative assembly in November last year.

Teo maintained the state legislative assembly’s rejection on the motion does not equate with the state government.

He added, the SRRC hearing is an ideal platform for all political parties to share their feedback and views as the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have other avenues to reach state leadership.