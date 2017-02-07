Tanah Bumbu builds suspension bridge

BATULICIN, South Kalimantan: Tanah Bumbu District Government is building a 85 meters long suspension bridge in Satiung Village to support transportation and improve the economic and social welfare.With the completion of the construction of the suspension bridge in Satiung village the benefits is expected to be enjoyed soon, because previously people only relied on small boat to cross from Satiung to another village, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Tanah Bumbu Regent Mardani H Maming in Batulicin on Monday said the construction of roads and bridge is the government’s priority programs to facilitate the access of rural communities.

“With the completion of the construction of the suspension bridge in Satiung village the benefits

is expected to be enjoyed soon, because previously people only relied on small boat to cross from Satiung to another village,” he said.

The bridge construction fund derived from the Village Allocation Fund (DAD) and self funding with a total cost of about Rp324,9 million.

The existence of a suspension bridge has a lot of benefits that can be felt, some of them is easy access to get to school, to worship place, and make it easier to obtain the services of the village administration.

Satiung Village Head Safrani said the bridge has a length of 85 meters and a width of 2.4 meters can be passed by four-wheeled vehicles.

“Before the construction of the bridge, people must cross by boat, so as to gain access to education and government services were late,” he said.