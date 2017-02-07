TYT praises Sarawakians for their solidarity

MIRI: Sarawak rejoices in harmony because the spirit of racial unity has become a culture among its people of multi-racial and multi-religious backgrounds.

In stating this when speaking at the Chinese New Year gathering at Imperial Hotel here on Sunday organised by Miri Division Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak, Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said the solidarity among the people has brought a huge positive impact to their wellbeing and stability to the state.

He also said the federal government was impressed with the state government for its success in uniting the people from various races and religions to work together to bring further progress to Sarawak.

“It is good to acknowledge the efforts of all of us to foster good relationship between various races in Sarawak. Here, I would like to thank all of you who have contributed to this particular trend in Sarawak that makes me feel proud,” he told the crowd attending the gathering.

He mentioned that past leaders including the late chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had contributed a lot in fostering unity and making it a culture in the state.

He was pleased to note that leaders of today, including those from the Chinese community, were committed to defending the prevailing unity in the state.

“Such good spirit in keeping racial unity and harmony comes out almost naturally among our people. This shows our society has taken the healthy trend.

“All the efforts done by those leaders including the chief ministers in the past have given good result and this is continually practised by leaders of all communities including the Chinese leaders.

“Now, the spirit of unity is no longer something we push over but it is the reflection of commitments of all the leaders who realised our future depends a lot on this particular unity among our races.”

As Sarawak has become a model state for the country, he attributed the achievement to the

people, especially the Chinese leaders for their conscientious act to make sure Sarawak continue to progress.

“We have dedicated ourselves to get into this understanding which has become our way of life to foster cooperation in the field of development and preserving the spirit of unity for the future.

“I’m sure you can feel the difference now as we have learnt to cooperate with each other to make Sarawak continue to progress.”

Among the dignitaries present at the gathering were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang, Assistant Minister of Resource Planning Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Land, Air, Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Minister of Solidarity Rosey Yunus, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Fu JiJun and Miri Division Federation of Chinese Associations president Hii Teck Yun.