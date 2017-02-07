Welfare included in talks on devolution of power — Fatimah

KUCHING: Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah reveals that the state government has included welfare in the negotiation for devolution of power from the federal government.

She reasoned that this latest development was for the effectiveness and proficiency of welfare programmes for Sarawak.

“When people come to us for help, they want action fast,” she said. She also said the federal government under the Civil Service Department had agreed to hand over all 494 federal posts in Sarawak to the Sarawak government.

“In other words, these posts become state posts,” she said during the monthly assembly of the Welfare Department and Women and Family Department at Wisma Wanita here yesterday.

On another matter, Fatimah said the key result area (KRA) for the state Welfare Department this year would be to extend 50 per cent of the monthly aid to those who are young and disabled, by 2030.

To achieve this objective, she said the ministry would work jointly with departments tasked to help the needy people such as Giatmara, Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) and community colleges.

“The focus is on single mothers, based on research by Swinburne (University of Technology) last year. These single mothers are keen on re-entry into the workforce because they don’t want to be dependent on welfare. They want to be independent in earning income to raise their families but they also need help in terms of transportation, accommodation, childcare, qualification, skills and capital to start up business.”

On the assembly, she said it was the first time it was held on a large scale, and that it would be held consistently starting this month.

For March assembly, she said representatives from various councils like Early Childhood Education Council and Women and Family Council would be invited to attend, with other departments like Education Department and State National Registration Department would keep a watching brief.

The assembly included integrity pledge by the attendees which she hoped would be put into practice.

“I would like to remind about the importance of carrying out the responsibilities and duties entrusted, as the ministry focuses on the clients and fulfilling their needs. We must carry out our duties efficiently, fast and accurately.”

She added that the department uses collaboration strategy – working together with other departments, non-governmental organisations(NGOs) and the community to carry out the responsibility entrusted to it.

“We have to acknowledge our weaknesses, shortcomings, especially in terms of staff. We are expected to reach out to the whole of Sarawak, but we only have few people; thus we have to work together with the community, community leaders, departments and NGOs.”

Fatimah also called upon permanent secretaries, heads of departments and unit leaders who were responsible for policies to speak out their minds.

“Policies are manmade – some policies need to be changed following the change of time, so don’t be afraid to speak out during meetings; speak out as you are the representatives for Sarawakians. Don’t just attend for the sake of attending.”

Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Ministry permanent secretary Datin Megir Gumbek, state Welfare Department director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji and Women and Family Department director Noriah Ahmad were present at the

assembly.