243 detained on suspicion of involvement in gambling – Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 243 individuals suspected of being involved in gambling activities and seized 1,282 units of computers in operations carried out nationwide throughout last week.

In his Twitter entry, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said all the arrests were made by the Organized Crime Special Action Unit, Tactical Squad 3 of the Gambling/Vice/Secret Society (STAGG) division.

During the same period, STAGG also detained 235 Guest Relations Officers (GROs) and masseurs in vice raids throughout the country, he said in another Twitter entry. — Bernama

