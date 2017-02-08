Athletics 

Bintulu wins state schools cross country title

Yunus Yussop, reporters@theborneopost.com
The victorious Bintulu runners in a photo call with the organising committee.

BINTULU: Bintulu emerged as overall champions in the recent Sarawak Schools Sports Council (MSSS) Cross Country Championship held at Tanjung Batu beach.

Competing in the three age groups (Under 12, 15 and 18), the hosts accumulated 448 points to finish ahead of Sarikei (523) and Betong (948).

This year’s event under the theme ‘Tanjung Batu Challenge’ was organised by Sarawak Education Department (JPNS) in collaboration with Resident’s Office and Bintulu Development Authority. A total of 432 runners who were accompanied by 121 officials took part in the championship.

Ambrose Jarit, head of Human Development Management Sector, who officiated at the opening of the event representing Sarawak Education director Rakayah Madon, also launched the MSSS sports calendar 2017.

“We have 23 other sporting events to be implemented at the MSSS level and 19 of the events will be organised by MSS Sarawak and five others by the associations.

“This is a platform to select the best athletes to represent Sarawak to compete at the national level Malaysia Schools Sports Council (MSSM) championships,” he said.

The Bintulu cross country team will represent Sarawak at the national-level championship to be held in Selangor on March 11.

