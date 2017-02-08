BNM, IRB strengthen alliance to combat financial crime

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will enhance their strategic alliance in the quest to combat financial crime that could lead to a tax loss for the country.

In the strive to ensure systematic and effective enforcement, IRB and BNM will continue to cooperate through sharing of information in investigations into financial crime, IRB and BNM said in a joint statement yesterday.

This is made possible with the central bank’s roles, which include Competent Authority under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), and as Malaysia’s representative to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The FATF is an intergovernmental body jointly fighting against money laundering, terrorism financing and other threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

IRB is one of the agencies directly involved in tackling money laundering under AMLATFPUAA. For IRB, the strategic alliance would have a significant impact on the effort to combat financial crime, as well as reduce tax losses. — Bernama