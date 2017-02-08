Dutch govt recognises our timber certification

KUALA LUMPUR: The Netherlands has recognised the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS) under its public procurement policy for sustainable timber following a parliamentary debate on Jan 18, 2017.

The Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC), in a statement yesterday, said the recognition would allow Malaysian-based wood companies to enjoy better access to the Dutch markets.

“This acceptance marks a significant milestone for the MTCS and would further encourage the implementation of sustainable management of tropical forests globally and spur growth for the use and consumption of certified tropical timber,” MTCC chairman Datuk Himmat Singh said.

He said the Netherlands became the latest country to fully recognise the MTCS in its public procurement policy along with other countries, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Japan.

The decision marked an important milestone for the MTCS and was a significant endorsement of Malaysia’s commitment and ongoing efforts in promoting sustainable forestry and timber industry through a timber certification scheme, he added.

The Dutch market currently accounts for about 30 per cent of the total export of the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC)/MTCS-certified timber products from Malaysia, which was valued at RM202 million in 2015. —Bernama