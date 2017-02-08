Equipment seized from illegal sand mining operator

KOTA KINABALU: The Land and Survey Department and Kota Belud police raided an illegal sand mining operation in Kampung Bobot, Sungai Kedamaian in Kota Belud yesterday.

Land and Surveys Department director Datuk Hi Safar Untong said two enforcement teams were deployed to raid the site on Tuesday following intelligence work carried out by the department’s enforcement team in December last year and also a tip-off from the public.

“The river sand mining operator has not obtained any approval and a licence to operate such activity at the site. Hence, our enforcement teams were mobilised to raid the site together with Kota Belud police on Tuesday.

“A semi-mechanised suction dredger or colloquially known as ‘Pontoon’ and an excavator were seized at the site. No workers were detained at the site during the raid,” he said, adding that this was the second case in Kota Belud this year.

Safar said that a police report would be lodged by the head of operation after completion of the seizure.

An Investigation paper will be opened once all necessary information has been obtained and the operator will be penalised in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Sabah Land Ordinance.

“We will continue to monitor illegal sand/stone mining activities statewide. Do not carry out sand/stone mining activities without approval from the authority or face the consequences,” warned Safar.