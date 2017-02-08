Goh is potential MCA candidate – Liow

PENAMPANG: MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai yesterday assured constituents in Kapayan that their welfare would be well looked after if they returned the seat to Barisan Nasional (BN).

The party has a potential candidate for Kapayan who was ready to help the people there.

“This leader is Datuk Francis Goh who is also MCA Penampang chief,” Liow said while Officiating at the opening of MCA Kepayan Timur branch office.

“He is a leader with calibre and is ever ready to assist the rakyat. He is not like the current state assemblyman for Kapayan who has not served the rakyat properly,” Liow said.

Liow said it is his hope that should the Kapayan seat be returned to MCA, the government allocation channeled to the constituency would bring about much benefit to the people.

MCA Penampang is always on the ground and the rakyat can see for themselves the work done by the division, he said, adding that MCA has the ability to open up more opportunities for the rakyat to improve their economy.

Liow, who is also Transport Minister, assured the constituents that he would do his best to boost Sabah’s opportunities in the tourism sector.

“I will ensure that the Kota Kinabalu International Airport will be expanded to meet the increase in passengers in the future,” he said.

Also present at the event were MCA deputy president cum Sabah MCA Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Goh who is also Sabah MCA Liaison deputy chairman, MCA Kapayan Timur branch chief Johnny Vun and other party leaders.